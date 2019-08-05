How an Adam Sandler movie may have briefly tanked the United Negro College Fund’s donations

Who: Reddit user (and accountant) Michaelob Ultra.

Why we care: The film Mr. Deeds is mostly remembered today, if at all, for coming out right at the flashpoint of costar Winona Ryder’s shoplifting scandal. (A scandal that seems rather quaint and heavily gendered through the lens of 2019.) Nonetheless, the 2002 Frank Capra remake was part of Adam Sandler’s long, theatrical hot streak and managed to gross $126 million in the United States, even if it didn’t burrow its way into the canon of beloved modern comedies.

A new theory, however, suggests that the film may have had another financial impact that has gone unnoticed until now.

The plot of Mr. Deeds is as follows: Unassuming, aspirational Hallmark card-writer Longfellow Deeds inherits a massive fortune from his newly deceased, distant billionaire relative. Don’t you dare worry about whether shenanigans ensue, I assure you they do. In an early third-act twist, though, Deeds is disillusioned with the life of a billionaire and decides to donate his $40 billion fortune to the United Negro College Fund. Presumably, Sandler and company selected this minority education organization as the fictional recipient because its title had a certain frisson suited to a quasi-racist 2002 throwaway punchline.

An accountant who goes by Michaelob Ultra on Reddit, though, has recently taken a close look at what that punchline may have actually cost the fund.

“Studies show that people are less likely to donate when they don’t think an organization needs the money,” he writes. “The fictional $40 billion received by the UNCF could have put in some peoples [sic] minds that the UNCF doesn’t need the funds.”