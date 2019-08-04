How to help El Paso and Dayton shooting victims: 6 things you can do right now

Two mass shootings over the weekend have left at least 29 people dead, dozens more injured, and countless families grappling with life-altering traumas.

The first happened on Saturday morning at a busy shopping center and Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody and police are investigating a rambling, incoherent anti-immigrant manifesto posted online before the incident. The second happened just 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, where nine people, including the gunman, were killed.

The incidents have once again sparked anger and exasperation across the country, with social media users directing their outrage at congressional lawmakers who have been unable or unwilling to move the needle on meaningful gun-control legislation—even as they offer now-derided “thoughts and prayers” and other empty platitudes.

For the average citizen, the situation may feel beyond futile, but there are many things you can do help victims and their families right now, and that will make a difference. Relief groups, volunteers, and other good samaritans are mobilizing on the ground in Texas and Ohio and through online campaigns. Here are a few ways to help: