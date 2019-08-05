This is how to put power behind the fight for equal pay

When a movement gains momentum, actions for change can often get watered down into fancy logos, stamps of approval, and branding opportunities. And let’s be honest: These efforts don’t always translate into lasting change in the fight for pay equity.

Women in the United States make 20% less than men, but the statistics are even worse for women of color. Over the course of their lifetime, women of color lose up to a million dollars or more because of the pay gap.

Absent the swift, systemic action that this problem demands, the gap is not projected to close in the U.S. for a century. Globally, it’s projected to take twice as long, according to the World Economic Forum.

Through the incredible leadership of the four-time world champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), global attention has been given to the pay gap between men and women like never before. Despite their incredible success and ability to generate tons of revenue for U.S. Soccer, the women’s-team players make a fraction of what the male players make.

In response, a few brands—like Luna, Visa, and Secret—stepped in to provide money to the players to offset the pay gap this year, an important Band-Aid for the injustice these players have faced.

Then there are other companies, like Budweiser, that are marketing their support for the players by sponsoring their celebrated victory tour. Though these champions are 100% deserving of these market-leader sponsors, there’s irony in the fact that sponsorships alone won’t move the needle on closing the pay gap.

In addition to supporting the team financially, let’s use this momentum to educate corporate leaders on the steps they can take to close the pay gap once and for all. Conducting ongoing pay analyses and committing to pay transparency is the first step.