How to watch CMA Fest 2019 on ABC without cable

Summer is going by way too fast this year. Shark Week is almost behind us, and (gasp!) September will be here before you know it. But if you’re a country music fan, you still have at least one more big event to look forward to.

CMA Fest, dubbed the “music event of the summer” by the people who produce it, will air on national TV for the 16th year in a row this evening. Hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, the music extravaganza features performances by Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, and Brothers Osborne, among many others.

The event was filmed in Nashville in June but will air tonight (Sunday, August 4). The broadcast is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you can do that a few different ways. For viewers who already have a pay-TV provider, you can stream the broadcast on ABC’s website or through its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

If you don’t have a pay-TV login, you can access ABC through an independent streaming service. I’ve rounded up some choices below. Remember to check your zip code first to make sure ABC is offered in your area. (And friendly reminder, ABC is available free with an over-the-air antenna.)