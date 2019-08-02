HBO’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ is weird, funny, and necessary (and, yes, very black)

Created by Robin Thede (The Rundown) and executive produced by Issa Rae (Insecure), A Black Lady Sketch Show is the first sketch-comedy series to have an all-black female cast, let alone an all-black female writers’ room. By its existence alone, A Black Lady Sketch Show represents a milestone in mainstream representation.

But it’s what it does with its existence that makes it extraordinary.

While the list could always be longer, black women have found notable success and respect across standup, film, and TV, typically as solo acts, from legends like Mo’Nique, Whoopi Goldberg, Luenell, Sommore, and Wanda Sykes to the relatively newer class including Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales, Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson, and Nicole Byer, and all the brilliant minds in between.

However, when it comes to sketch comedy, black women have always been a fraction of a larger white ensemble. Just by virtue of casting, there were never enough characters showing the wide breadth of black women’s wants, desires, insecurities, and frustrations.

To be sure, Mad TV and Saturday Night Live greats including Debra Wilson, Nicole Randall Johnson, Daniele Gaither, Maya Rudolph, Leslie Jones, and Sasheer Zamata have given us characters and moments that will go down in sketch-comedy history. But one to two black women can only play so many roles in a show that’s only so long.

Herein lies the beauty of A Black Lady Sketch Show.