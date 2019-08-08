7 ways emotionally intelligent people handle workplace pressure

As the pace of change and automation in our workplaces continue to increase, it’s inevitable that the pressures and stressors will continue to rise as well. Most people feel this happening all around them. According to a new Korn Ferry Institute survey, nearly two-thirds of professionals say their stress levels at work are higher than they were five years ago .

The main culprits at work were found to be changes in technology, workloads, and interpersonal conflict. While some of the stressors such as the rate of technological change may not improve, areas such as interpersonal conflict can be managed more effectively.

People who are high in emotional intelligence are better able to manage their emotions and the emotions of those around them, giving them tools that allow them to more effectively manage pressure at work. Here are seven ways that emotionally intelligent people are better equipped to handle workplace pressure:

1. They’re aware of their own emotions and stress levels

Being highly self-aware, emotionally intelligent people don’t let their stress levels get to the point where they feel out of control. They have a variety of tools at their disposal for dealing with the stress when it starts to build up, such as taking a break or talking to trusted colleagues.

2. They find trustworthy people to talk to

Whether at work or in their personal life, emotionally intelligent people have developed relationships with people they can trust. They reach out to these people and are able to benefit from their support and understanding when the pressure starts to build. Also, they’re not hesitant to reach out for professional help before a situation reaches a crisis level.

3. They take time to respond, rather than reacting

We feel before we think. When our emotions overwhelm us, we are in danger of reacting from our emotions. Author Daniel Goleman refers to this as an “amygdala hijack.” When we have an immediate, outsized response to something, this is because it takes about six seconds for messages to reach our frontal neocortex, or thinking brain, from our amygdala, or emotional brain. Road rage is a prime example of this.

If we don’t immediately react, our thinking process can kick in, and we will make more reasoned, better decisions. Emotionally intelligent people are tuned in to their emotional level and know when they need to take a break before getting back to the matter at hand once they have been able to process with their thinking brain.