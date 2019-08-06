Telling women to be more confident is a stupid idea

Anywhere in the world, there’s a tendency to assume that confidence is a key ingredient to success. Since women are generally less successful than men, it’s probably because they are not as confident. Research from the World Economic Forum illustrates how this plays out, particularly in STEM fields.

The solution couldn’t be simpler. Let’s just tell women around the world to boost their self-belief, lean in, or “just go for it” and all their problems will go away. Perhaps the resulting gender parity will also boost economic prosperity. As The Economist noted: “If the gender gaps in participation, hours worked and productivity were all bridged, the world economy would be $28.4 trillion (or 26%) richer.”

If only.

The truth is that telling women to be more confident is a silly idea, and there are five reasons why.

There is no evidence that women are under confident

Large-scale scientific studies suggest that women have a tendency to overestimate their own abilities, talents, and competence, though significantly less than men do with their own. In other words, humans are generally overconfident and unrealistically optimistic, but the tendency to distort reality in one’s favor is significantly more pronounced in men than women. This does indicate that there are more self-aware women than men, which has been supported by a range of research.

Boosting your confidence isn’t always useful

It’s only useful if your goal is to fool others into thinking that you are more competent than you actually are. This explains the prevalence of narcissistic leaders. Leaving this deception strategy aside, you are much better off boosting your competence.

Note that in any area of competence, there is only a small degree of overlap between confidence (how good you think you are) and competence (how good you actually are), which means that one will often come without the other. Not sure about you, but personally I would rather have a dentist, boss, or even a cab driver who is competent rather than confident. The same goes for presidents and heads of states. We have a tendency to vote for those who display confidence, whether or not we are able to detect their actual competence.