These CEOs work 40 hours or less a week (and think you should too)

The sleeping habits of CEOs and founders are revealing in many ways, but the biggest takeaway is this: Most of them work a lot. That’s little surprise when you consider the fact that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , even the average full-time worker spends about 8.5 hours at work on a weekday (and 5.4 hours when they work on the weekend). But there are the rare exceptions—the CEOs who believe in limiting the time they and their employees spend working each day.

Some CEOs simply work shorter days, while others try to mandate a four-day workweek. In Sweden, for example, some tech startups have effectively instituted a six-hour workday, and a company in New Zealand that experimented with a four-day workweek found it boosted productivity. Stephan Aarstol tried the former at his company, lifestyle brand Tower. After a year of testing out a five-hour workday, he opted to make it a company-wide policy. “Being a beach lifestyle company, where our whole brand is wrapped up in the notion of a healthy work-life balance, the idea that we should be working differently, too, if we truly wanted to live differently, wasn’t as much of a leap,” he wrote on Fast Company.

He’s not the only leader advocating for a work life that is less of a grind. We asked three CEOs how they structure their weeks to work less—but work smarter.

Jason Fried, CEO of project management platform Basecamp

Fried is an advocate of the 40-hour workweek, working no more than eight hours a day. But those aren’t always consecutive hours. “I’ll often take extended breaks through the day and make up time later on,” he says.

In that time, he usually manages to get just about everything done that “needs to be done,” he says. But Fried is realistic about the fact that he’ll probably never get done everything that he wants to do. “That’s not a function of hours,” he says. “No matter how many hours you work, there’s always stuff you’ll never be able to get to. Working eight hours gives me plenty of time to get to all the work that I need to do, and still plenty that I want to do. That feels like the right balance.”

Fried also encourages his employees to work no more than he does. “That’s more than enough time to get great work done,” he says. “If you don’t think eight hours is enough time, hop a flight from Chicago to Amsterdam. That’s about eight hours. I promise you it’ll feel like a long time.”

The 40-hour workweek offers a “useful constraint,” Fried believes, a constraint that he thinks other CEOs should adopt as well. “It forces you to focus on what really matters, trim the stuff that doesn’t, and make every hour count,” he says. “Time should feel a bit scarce. We value scarce things, we respect scarce things. And if there’s anything worth respecting, it’s people’s time.”