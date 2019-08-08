The world’s ugliest architecture gets a stunning makeover

Electrical substations aren’t beautiful. These necessary pieces of infrastructure, which provide electricity to your home, are usually surrounded by rusting chain-link fence, adorned only with signs warning you to keep out—and for good reason, since they contain potentially dangerous equipment.

But the city of Seattle recently opened a gorgeous substation that welcomes people in, rather than tries to keep them away. Designed by the local architecture firm NBBJ, known for its tech company offices among other projects, the substation is a stunning, geometric work of architecture that doubles as a public park. The building, which spans two city blocks, features two indoor community spaces and has a linear walkway running along three of its sides. On the same block, there’s an off-leash dog park and green space. Located in the Denny Triangle area in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, which is also home to Amazon’s headquarters and regional offices for Google and Facebook, the Denny Substation uses architecture to transcend its duty as a public utility and to become something more: a 44,000-square-foot public space that its creators think could become a city landmark on par with the Space Needle.

“We’ve got a couple landmarks that show up on postcards and in the backgrounds in movies and TV shows,” says Matt Ayer, a management system analyst who has worked at Seattle City Light, the public utility that spearheaded the project, since 2012 and has helped facilitate the project. “There’s the Space Needle, and you know it’s happening in Seattle. Now we’ve got another one. I can’t wait until it starts to crop up—and I have no doubt it will.”

The folks at Seattle City Light, the Seattle public department that runs electrical infrastructure in the city, didn’t originally envision the Denny Substation as a postcard-worthy icon. After all, it’s a substation. But because City Light wanted to use up two full city blocks, formerly home to a Greyhound bus maintenance facility, and cut off part of a road to make the best use of the plot of land, the utility was subject to the Seattle Design Commission‘s directives. The Commission, which is composed of architects, artists, engineers, and members of the public, was formed in 1968 to oversee the design of any public infrastructure projects. To get the Commission’s permission to take over the road, City Light needed to demonstrate why permanently vacating a public street would be a positive thing for the community.

“The rules that applied during the construction of previous substations were out the window,” Ayer says, referencing how the utility hasn’t built a new substation in several decades. “City Light could not have done it the way we did in the old days.”

Previously, Seattle had built traditional substations on the fringes of the city, where there was plenty of space and few neighbors to complain. Even if people weren’t happy about a substation moving in next door and asked for some kind of public space to compensate for the scar in their neighborhood, Ayer says that City Light would have had the power to say no.

But this time, the Design Commission’s involvement meant that City Light couldn’t plop a standard substation in the middle of urban Seattle. After all, the location was just across the street from a retirement community, and neighbors hadn’t signed up to live right next door to what Ayer refers to as the typical “chain-link monstrosity.”