Why Facebook’s new ‘privacy cop’ is doomed to fail

It’s hard to leave Facebook, not only because there are so many users. Many customers use their Facebook logins on thousands of other apps and services. If they delete their Facebook accounts, they lose all access to those other apps too, like customized Spotify playlists and Netflix viewing preferences. Worse still, Facebook has bought up many of its competitors. Lots of people who quit Facebook shift over to Instagram–which is owned by Facebook. Looking to the future, the company is making the price of leaving Facebook even higher, by planning to consolidate its data-collection power by integrating its various apps, including Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp—as well as through a proposed digital currency for transactions conducted on Facebook platforms. All of these create a playing field that is tilted in favor of an all-encompassing single parent company, limiting users’ choices and making switching difficult. No assessor can remedy the inherent unfairness of that imbalance. Far more than the fine, the centerpiece of the FTC deal is the outside assessor. If properly designed, this role could be truly game changing–one of a forceful privacy cop setting the standards for how the power of big technology firms is managed from here on out. But the fine is a slap on the wrist, and the cop’s arms are tied and don’t reach far enough. This sets a very bad precedent: Both the FTC and Facebook can declare a victory of sorts, while the consumer loses. Bhaskar Chakravorti is dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.