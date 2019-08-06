What to do when you’re stuck in a job you hate

You spend a lot of time at work. A 40-hour workweek (plus commute) takes up most of the time you’re awake each day. That is a lot of time to spend doing something that you don’t like.

When you hate your job, that provides a strong incentive to leave. But, not everyone has the option to make such a significant change. You may be in a region where the job you have is the only one that fits your skill set. You might need the income associated with your job and cannot afford to switch firms. Or you may need other perks that come with your job, like childcare or a flexible schedule, that would be hard to get elsewhere.

In that case, what do you do?

Have a conversation

Just as there are many reasons you might be stuck in your current work situation, there are plenty of explanations for why you feel this way. You might have a bad boss who does not give you credit for the work you do or is never happy about your performance. You might not believe in the mission of the firm. Or you simply might be in a position where most of the tasks you perform are ones you really don’t like.

The first thing to think about is whether there is anyone at your organization you can talk to about the job. That someone could be your supervisor (if you have a good relationship), but it could be someone else in a leadership role or someone in HR if you and your boss don’t see eye to eye. You don’t have to frame the conversation negatively—that is you don’t have to lead with the statement that you hate your job. But, you might want to have a conversation about things you might do that you would enjoy more.

There are several reasons to find a way to talk to someone about your ideal role. Most importantly, nobody can help you to solve a problem if they don’t know what you want and what you need. By letting people know that there are other things you would like to have as part of your job, you are giving other people a chance to keep you in mind if an opportunity opens up. In addition, the people you talk to may suggest other skills you need to develop or training you need to get in order to achieve your goals. You may find that you feel better about the work you’re currently doing if you feel like you are on the road to a better position.

Find meaning elsewhere

Sometimes, there is nobody you can talk to—or that conversation doesn’t lead to any good prospects. You might have to resign yourself to the fact that you may not be able to make an important contribution through your paid work.