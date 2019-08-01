Serena Williams helped put USWNT soccer champs on a Wheaties box

Back in 1934, Wheaties put baseball legend Lou Gehrig on its box, and ever since then, athletes like Mary Lou Retton, Chris Evert, Esther Williams, Althea Gibson, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (and a few male sports heroes too) have vied to get their faces on the iconic orange cereal boxes, despite the fact that almost no one looks good in orange. It only makes sense that the self-proclaimed breakfast of champions would put the most successful women’s team in international soccer history on the box.

Thanks to none other than current Wheaties decoration Serena Williams, who is graciously sharing her Wheaties spotlight, the four-time world-champion United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) will be featured on a commemorative limited-edition box of Wheaties all their own.

Because this is a limited edition, only 10,000 boxes will be available on Wheaties.com, for a whopping $23 each, as a tribute to the 23 women who played their hearts out on this record-breaking team. While the price is a bit jaw-dropping for cereal, it’s not going to line the pockets of some Wheaties exec. All of the selling price will be donated, with 50% going to Girls in the Game, an organization dedicated to empowering young girls through fun and active leadership programs, and the other 50% going to the U.S. Soccer Academy, which provides education and support to young soccer players.

“The USWNT captivated the world this summer. They impressed us all with their incredible accomplishments on the field—and their use of sports as a platform to inspire the next generation of girls,” Serena Williams said in a press release. “I believe a champion embodies a person in all aspects of their life and I am so proud to share my time on the Wheaties box with these amazing women who are doing just that. When we support each other and build each other up, we can do anything.”