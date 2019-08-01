‘The Office’ meets advertising in this awkwardly funny new web series

Imagine the worst commercial you’ve ever seen. Or even just 95% of ads on daytime TV. Now imagine all the meetings, conference calls, budget negotiations, and other background work that went into it. It is, as you may imagine, an eye-melting nightmare, but most of the time we only get to see that end result.

Now, a new web series is mixing The Office with the awkward, weird, and surreal journey that turns an idea into a finished TV ad.

Commercials is a six-episode series created by commercial production company Community, which has developed ads for such brands as Pizza Hut, Barnes & Noble, and T-Mobile. The series follows the exploits of producers and directors at a fictional commercial production company called Bird Films. We get to see how brands can walk the fine line between sane and insane when it comes to determining just how “ethnic” an actor should be, the sensitivity of ad agency acknowledgement, the volatility of hotshot directors, and more.

If we learn anything here, it’s that the most boring, pointless, forgettable ad might just have a funny story behind it. Check out the rest of the series below.