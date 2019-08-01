Huawei and its U.S. suppliers increase spending on lobbyists in face of trade deadline

An executive order banning U.S. companies from dealing with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies spurred the company and its U.S. suppliers to boost their lobbying expenditures by more than 20 percent during the first half of the year, according to a MapLight analysis.

Huawei spent $583,500 on lobbying during the preceding three years. This year, however, it has already shelled out $155,000—almost as much as the $165,000 spent during all of 2018. Citing national-security concerns, the Trump administration has set an August 19 deadline for U.S. companies to stop selling parts and software to the Chinese company.

Huawei is a crucial customer for many U.S tech companies, purchasing $11 billion worth of components from them during 2018 alone. Major U.S. semiconductor companies such as Intel and Qualcomm have lobbied for a rollback of the ban.

Intel, the largest chipmaker in the U.S., spent $710,000 more on its lobbying efforts so far this year than during the first half of 2018. Intel began working with Subject Matter, a lobbying firm with ties to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. The Semiconductor Industry Association, which arranged meetings between the government and tech firms to discuss the ban, also paid $60,000 this year to Subject Matter.

Qualcomm, which receives 10 percent of its revenue from Huawei, increased its spending from $3.9 million in the first half of 2018 to $4.3 million in 2019. Earlier this year, Qualcomm hired the lobbyist firm American Continental Group, which includes David Urban, a lobbyist for the embattled Chinese telecom giant ZTE and a former senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

Broadcom, which cited the Huawei ban in cutting its revenue projection by $2 billion, increased its lobbying by more than $550,000 during the first half of 2019. Likewise, Micron Technologies, which has already told investors that the ban could cost the company $200 million, increased its lobbying by $330,000 compared to the first half of 2018.