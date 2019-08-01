Mayor Pete Buttigieg wins the debate after Joe Biden’s flubbed line becomes PeteforAmerica.com

In a presidential debate with no clear winner, it’s nice when someone pulls out all the stops after the damn thing is over. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (or, at least, one of his supporters) managed a surprising last-minute coup on Wednesday during the final minutes of the fourth Democratic debate. That’s when former vice president Joe Biden offered his closing statements of the evening, a final plea, if you will, to the American people. While most of the candidates plugged their own personal websites during their final statements, Biden offered up something entirely different:

Joe Biden either thinks he’s going to be alive in 30330 or he has no idea what his own website is… pic.twitter.com/WqrZhquYmY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019

“If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight,” Biden said. “Thank you very much.”

Problem was, no one knew exactly what that meant? Was he asking viewers to visit a website? Did he want texts? Judging by the reaction of many observers on Twitter, the answer was entirely unclear.

Supporters of Buttigieg, meanwhile, waisted no time in coopting Biden’s flubbed moment for their own gain. Within minutes, internet users noticed that the domain joe3030.com, which was not active earlier in the day, was now redirecting to PeteForAmerica.com, complete with a brightly colored yellow box that just begs you to plug in your personal information and learn more about the young mayor from South Bend, Indiana.

Will you take the bait? If you like Buttigieg enough, please do. If not, check out this seminal debate moment when entrepreneur Andrew Yang suggested people should start moving to “higher ground” due to climate change.

Andrew Yang essentially says we’re all screwed on climate change, so therefore we all need more money in our pocket so we can move to “higher ground” pic.twitter.com/78Ge1B2zLp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 1, 2019

If that’s not enough to convince you that something is seriously wrong with this system, then by all means, visit Buttigieg’s website and hand over even more of your personal data.