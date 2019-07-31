Protests erupt at Democratic debate, leaving Biden, Booker, de Blasio stunned

It was one of the many times on Wednesday night that the Democratic debate was interrupted by rowdy protesters, who shouted over candidates including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden fell silent for several seconds during a segment about immigration, stunned at the sound of a group of chanters apparently criticizing former President Obama’s controversial deportation policy. More than 3 million undocumented immigrants were deported under Obama’s tenure, far more than under his predecessors George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

You can check out a candid view of the incident in the embedded tweet below:

Footage of protesters interrupting Vice President Biden during #DemDebate2 ???? pic.twitter.com/gMoMhM3f6t — Blavity Politics (@BlavityPolitics) August 1, 2019

In an earlier instance, other protesters yelled “Fire Pantaleo, a reference to the NYPD officer that killed Eric Garner. Those protesters interrupted both Booker and de Blasio. NY1 reporter Grace Rauh later tweeted that the protesters were escorted out.

A source inside the debate hall says the “Fire Pantaleo” protestors have been escorted out. — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) August 1, 2019