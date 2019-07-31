CNN Democratic debate live stream: How to watch night 2 for free without cable

Tonight’s the night when all of America will be asking itself: Are we really doing this again?

At the Fox Theatre in Detroit this evening, CNN will present the fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primaries, where 10 candidates will do their best to outshine Elizabeth Warren, get more speaking time than John Delaney, and attract more Google searches than Marianne Williamson. The event is scheduled to begin tonight (Wednesday, July 31) at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full lineup:

Senator Kamala Harris

Former vice president Joe Biden

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Former housing secretary Julián Castro

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio

Washington governor Jay Inslee

Senator Cory Booker

Senator Michael Bennet

Like last night, CNN will allow viewers to stream the debate live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs without a pay-TV login. That means cord cutters don’t have to sign up for a streaming service to watch it, although if you’re a subscriber to a service that offers CNN (Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, or PlayStation Vue, to name a few), you can get it that way. For everyone else, here are your options:

CNN.com: The debate will stream live on the network’s website.

The debate will stream live on the network’s website. CNN mobile apps: You can watch the debate on iOS or Android.

You can watch the debate on iOS or Android. CNNgo apps: Smart-TV users can stream the debate via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Enjoy the debate. And if you’ve been eagerly waiting for some of these candidates to drop out of the race, maybe don’t hold your breath.