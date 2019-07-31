Your taste in music could be ruining your relationship

From doing the Electric Slide at the family reunion to manning the aux cord on a road trip, music has the ability to foster connections and strengthen relationships—until it doesn’t.

Online ticket retailer TickPick recently released “Music Deal Breakers,” a survey of how music tastes affect romantic relationships.

“Our data indicates the strong influence that music has on relationships,” states an excerpt from the survey. “Only 2% of couples survived when each person had completely different music tastes. Moreover, couples who enjoyed music together saw improvements in their relationship satisfaction, emotional connection, and even communication.”

Here are some highlights from the survey:

* Nearly 1 in 5 people wouldn’t date someone with “bad” taste in music.

* Only 46% of women and 54% of men would date someone with music tastes they’d consider “bad”

* Men believe hip-hop is the most unattractive genre (45%), while women find heavy metal the most unattractive (37%). The most attractive genre for men: classic rock (41%); for women: hip-hop (39%)