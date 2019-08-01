Why millennials are flocking to Nashville

“Nashville was always top on my list,” says MacLachlan, who is the director of design systems at Hearst. Though she originally planned on visiting several Southern cities before deciding where to head next, after a week in Music City, she was sold. “I just loved it.”

Her friend Robyn Donnelly, who was working in event management and bartending, soon followed. “I got tired of New York City also,” Donnelly says. “It was just too much [living] paycheck to paycheck.”

The pair now co-own Walden, a bar in East Nashville, and say that they’ve found the city to be a welcoming place for young transplants. “My favorite thing about Nashville [is] the sense of community,” says MacLachlan, who still works full-time for Hearst, in addition to owning Walden. “I think that has helped not just in our business but [our] quality of life and connecting with people.”

They’re not alone. Nashville ranked as the seventh fastest growing city in the U.S. in 2018—up from its number 20 ranking on Forbes’ annual list the year before. Almost 100 people per day moved to the Nashville metropolitan area in 2017, according to the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. It’s an especially popular destination for young professionals who are drawn to the area for its job opportunities and more affordable cost of living.

“While I had a great job and a great apartment [in New York], I didn’t see how that would translate in the future to having a house or having work-life balance,” says MacLachlan. “I didn’t feel like New York City had that to offer unless you’re a billionaire.”

Their dream of starting a bar was just more feasible in Tennessee, says Donnelly. “We had a certain budget that would have never flown in New York,” she says. “We got this place; we had a budget for redesign; we stuck to it. We opened, and we had a little bit of runway, and we haven’t had to invest any more money to date.”