The Fast Company guide to eco-friendly back-to-school gear

As a kid, I loved the ritual of back-to-school shopping with my mom. We’d hit the stores with a shopping list in hand. I’d carefully pick out a new backpack and pencil case, and all the pens, notebooks, and binders I would need for the year. Selecting gear was as much a form of self-expression as preparing for an upcoming year of classes.

But all that consumerism has a major environmental footprint. American households are expected to spend $745 million over the next few weeks, buying the clothes, sneakers, and school supplies for the new year. Most of these products aren’t particularly durable or well-made. Parents often don’t want to invest in products that their children will quickly outgrow or that’ll get dirty. As a result, many back-to-school products—from waterproof backpacks to sneakers to lunch box sporks—are made from plastic, which is both cheap and easy to clean. And at the end of their life span, the products wind up in landfills or the ocean, where they don’t decompose and instead pollute our planet for centuries to come.

But the good news is that many brands are working hard to create more sustainable alternatives to the products your kids use every day. We’ve scoured the market to find back-to-school gear that’s either made of natural, biodegradable materials or recycled plastic (less desirable because it is not biodegradable, but still better than single-use plastic). And we’ve road tested them to make sure they live up to kids’ expectations and could withstand hardcore use. These are easy swaps for kids of all ages, from the preschool set all the way to high schooler.

School supplies

A pen with refills

When your kid starts writing, your house will slowly be overtaken with plastic pens that are often so cheap, you won’t mind when they run out of ink or disappear. But there was a time not that long ago when pens were durable, cherished products that people kept for life. We could easily go back to that way of thinking. Baron Fig, a stationary brand, has developed a rollerball pen that is made from aluminum and can easily be refilled with a soy ink cartridge, which is more sustainable because it is renewable, biodegradable, and less toxic than common alternatives. The pen also writes smoothly and comfortably, earning it several accolades for being the best pen on the market. Just make sure your kid doesn’t lose it. It’s not cheap. $55 for rollerball, $12 for three refills

A backpack, lunch bags, and pencil cases made from recycled plastic

Most kids’ backpacks on the market are made from synthetic materials like nylon. There’s a reason for it: These materials are waterproof, stain-resistant, and can be tossed in the washing machine (important because you know your kid will leave a half-eaten sandwich or apple in her backpack for weeks at some point in the future). A more sustainable alternative to a regular plastic backpack is something that uses recycled plastic. This material is not ideal because it still ends up in a landfill at the end of its life, since there aren’t currently many good systems for recycling plastic fabrics—but it’s better for the planet than virgin plastic because it uses up plastic that already exists. A startup called Parkland has come up with a line of backpacks, pencil cases, and lunch bags that are made from recycled water bottles. Importantly, the brand has fun, kid-friendly patterns like dinosaurs, planets, and polka dots. Backpacks start at $29.99, lunch bags start at $19.99, and pencil cases cost $9.99.

Biodegradable Band-Aids

If you have school-age kids, your medicine cabinet is full of Band-Aids to deal with the many scratches and scrapes that happen throughout the day. (There’s a good chance they are covered in images of Hello Kitty or Mickey Mouse, as well.) But adhesive bandages are often made of thin strips of plastic or woven fabric with plastic-based adhesives on the back. All of this adds up, when you think about how many you go through every year. Australian company Patch has come up with a line of bandages that are made from bamboo fiber, which is entirely compostable, and are free of plastics, latex, and silicon. They are tailored for different wounds, from minor abrasions to sports injuries. There’s even a panda pattern that kids will love. They’re available from CVS and online retailers like Grove Collaborative for $6.99 for a pack of 25. $6.99 for a 25-pack

Lunch time

Portable spoons and forks

Your kids will need portable silverware to eat their lunch at school. Many schools supply kids with single-use plastic cutlery because it is both cheap and convenient. It’s also incredibly wasteful: More than 100 million pieces of plastic utensils are used every single day, and they can each take up to 1,000 years to decompose. Enter Knork, which has just launched biodegradable cutlery made from bamboo fibers and sugar cane starch that will disintegrate within two years of disposal. It is designed to be reusable and can be washed 400 times in the dishwasher, which means a single set will last you the entire school year. But because it is relatively inexpensive, you won’t worry when your kid inevitably forgets to bring it home. The company has also developed a carrying case made from the same material, which makes it easier to store dirty cutlery. Then, at home, you can stick the entire thing in the dishwasher. $8.99 for case and $6.99 for cutlery set