Elizabeth Warren said what everyone was thinking and won the Democratic debate with one line

No one ever said running for president was easy, but you might not know that by watching the Democratic debates this week. CNN gave stage time to no fewer than 10 hopeful candidates on Tuesday and will do the same on Wednesday, and the overly crowded field has caused countless voters to either tune out or roll their eyes at the stunning mediocrity on display.

But Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a frontrunner, was able to cut through the din in Detroit with a line that perfectly spoke to the question of whom voters should be paying attention to and why so much airtime is being given to low-polling candidates.

“I genuinely do not understand why anyone would go to all the trouble of running for president just to get up on this stage and talk about what’s not possible,” Warren said to resounding applause.

Was it a rehearsed line? Sure. But it was a sentiment that hit its intended target (in this case, John Delaney, who was given a generous amount of speaking time) with such precision and force that it may just have clinched a debate victory for Warren in an otherwise unremarkable debate. That counts for something.

Check out the exchange below (and condolences to John Delaney):