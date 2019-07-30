People are mad that CNN gave John Delaney so much air time during the Democratic debates

Presidential candidate John Delaney, whose senior staff reportedly encouraged him to drop out of the race, and whose poll numbers are so low that they’re not even registering , received an awful lot of air time tonight at the third debate of the 2020 presidential primaries.

The businessman and former U.S. representative from Maryland was forced to defend his views on healthcare and his opposition to Medicare for All, and ended up saying much more on the topic than front-running senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Here’s a key exchange:

However, not everyone was happy about Delaney’s verbose performance or CNN moderator Jake Tapper’s generousness.

why on earth are they trying to make Bernie v. Delancey happen. this loser isn’t fit to be Bernie’s human footstool — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) July 31, 2019

Why does Delaney get so much time? #DemDebate — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 31, 2019

The way tapper has moderated this debate, you would think Delaney is the front runner. What a disgrace. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2019

On the plus side for Delaney, at least a lot more people know who he is tonight.