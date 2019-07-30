advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

People are mad that CNN gave John Delaney so much air time during the Democratic debates

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Presidential candidate John Delaney, whose senior staff reportedly encouraged him to drop out of the race, and whose poll numbers are so low that they’re not even registering, received an awful lot of air time tonight at the third debate of the 2020 presidential primaries.

The businessman and former U.S. representative from Maryland was forced to defend his views on healthcare and his opposition to Medicare for All, and ended up saying much more on the topic than front-running senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Here’s a key exchange:

However, not everyone was happy about Delaney’s verbose performance or CNN moderator Jake Tapper’s generousness.

On the plus side for Delaney, at least a lot more people know who he is tonight.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life