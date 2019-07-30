Apple reports solid June quarter on services, wearables growth

The company reported revenues of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1% from the year-ago quarter. A consensus of Yahoo analysts predicted revenues of $53.39 billion. Earnings per share came in at $2.18, versus the $2.10 expected by Bloomberg analysts.

Highlights:

Services revenue was $11.5 billion, versus $11.9 billion expected by Bloomberg analysts

iPhone revenue: $26 billion versus $26.5 billion analyst expectation

International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue

Wearables, smart home, and accessories products brought in $5.5 billion in revenue, most likely because of Apple Watch and AirPods sales (Apple doesn’t break these out). In last year’s June quarter, sales from these products were just $3.7 billion.

Apple’s Services business, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and other services, grew to $11.5 billion in sales, versus $10.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Apple stock rose 3% in after-hours trading on the earnings news. Investors may also have been cheered by Apple’s prediction of between $61 billion and $64 billion in revenues for the September-ending quarter.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever—driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.