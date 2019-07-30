Apple reports solid June quarter on services, wearables growth

The company reported revenues of $53.8 billion, an increase of 1% from the year-ago quarter. A consensus of Yahoo analysts predicted revenues of $53.39 billion. Earnings per share came in at $2.18, versus the $2.10 expected by Bloomberg analysts.

Highlights:

Services revenue was $11.5 billion, versus $11.9 billion expected by Bloomberg analysts

iPhone revenue: $26 billion versus $26.5 billion analyst expectation

International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue

Wearables, smart home, and accessories products brought in $5.5 billion in revenue, most likely because of Apple Watch and AirPods sales (Apple doesn’t break these out). In last year’s June quarter, sales from these products were just $3.7 billion.

Apple’s Services business, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and other services, grew to $11.5 billion in sales, versus $10.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

“This is the first time since 2013 where iPhones did not account for the majority of Apple’s revenue in a quarter,” said eMarketer principal analyst Yoram Wurmser in a statement. “With iPhone sales dipping, Apple is trying to get more money from existing iPhone owners by promoting new services. That’s working, but the most promising number may be the wearables figure, likely representing strong growth in sales of Apple Watch and AirPods.”

Apple stock rose 3% in after-hours trading on the earnings news. Investors may also have been cheered by Apple’s prediction of between $61 billion and $64 billion in revenues for the September-ending quarter.