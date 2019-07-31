It’s official: Celebrities are the new designers

Remember Mandy Moore’s fashion label, MBlem? Neither do I! It launched in 2005 and almost immediately closed because nobody wanted to buy it. Then two years later, reality TV star Heidi Montag launched Heidiwood, which consisted of skimpy shorts and animal print tops and was universally panned. That was the same year that Katherine Heigl dropped her “fashion medical apparel” line, inspired by her role in Grey’s Anatomy. It was so terrible that it was discontinued after less than 30 days on the market.

And yet, it’s 2019 and celebrities are the driving force behind some of the biggest brands of our time. That’s according to Lyst, which analyzes the shopping behavior of more than 5 million shoppers every month, studying their searching, browsing, and buying behavior across 12,000 fashion brands.

So far this year, Rihanna and Beyoncé have made the biggest splashes. Over the last few months, Beyoncé has increased traffic to Adidas social media platforms and websites by 31% thanks to her partnership with the brand, which will involve her coming on as a creative director. She will codesign pieces for Adidas and relaunch her own brand, Ivy Park, under the Adidas umbrella. All of this has helped Adidas climb to No. 16 in the Lyst Index, a ranking of top fashion labels, up from the 19th spot last year.

Meanwhile Fenty Maison, Rihanna’s brand that lives within the luxury conglomerate LVMH, generated 7 million social media impressions in its first month, and was written about in more than 5,000 articles. And Kanye West’s brand Yeezy is still a top contender in the Index, ranking number 19 (although it has slipped from the 16th spot.) His most recent reflective sneakers sold out within minutes, and his shoes are expected to generate $1.3 billion in sales by the end of the year.

Of course, traditional fashion designers still have an important role to play in the industry. Gucci has been in the top two positions on the Lyst Index for several years thanks, in large part, to creative director Alessandro Michele, who has created a powerful new aesthetic for the brand. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White is in the No. 2 spot, down from the No. 1 spot, thanks to his unique, minimalistic take on fashion.