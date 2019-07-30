Facebook’s vision of glasses that read your thoughts isn’t just a dream

Facebook is funding and assisting in a University of California San Francisco study aimed at giving people with serious brain injuries the chance to type words with only their minds. The research is showing real results and promise. Facebook hopes to use the underlying technology as a basis for a new brain-computer input mode for augmented-reality glasses that you wear all day.

The team at UCSF has been working to map the electrical pulses from specific neurons that form specific parts of words. It’s doing this by implanting electrodes in the brains of epilepsy patients. The USCF team published a research paper today saying that it was able to decode a small set of full, spoken words and phrases from brain activity in real time. As the work continues, the UCSF team expects to be able to decode a wider set of words with lower error rates.

Meanwhile, back in Menlo Park, Facebook’s Reality Labs Group is working on its own head-worn BCI device that detects the wearer’s linguistic thoughts and converts them into machine-readable text–and doesn’t require any brain implants.

While the Facebook researchers are exploring a number of different approaches, their main approach now is a system that detects small changes in oxygen levels in the brain using near-infrared light. It turns out that when specific neurons fire, they intake a bit of oxygen, leading to a pattern of oxygen level shifts. In the future Facebook may use other technologies like LiDAR to detect the firing of the neurons.

If Facebook’s researchers can get their headset to accurately detect which neutrons are firing, they may be able to use algorithms based on the USCF research to map neurons to specific letters, then words the user is thinking of.

The Facebook Reality Labs group is currently testing the device’s ability to detect simple words, and says it will have its first set of results before the end of this year.

The USCF and Facebook research is astounding because it fills in some of the interim steps between what sounds like a sci-fi concept and something that really works. A working BCI device is still years off, Facebook points out, but the foundational research happening at UCSF is making meaningful progress.