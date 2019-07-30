Here’s why Twitter unfollowed founder and CEO Jack Dorsey

Eagle-eyed Twitter users may have noticed something funny on the social media site. The official @Twitter handle unfollowed the company’s founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. In fact, the company’s Twitter handle is only following 26 seemingly random people, only one of whom has the blue checkmark showing that it’s a verified account.

The company’s Twitter handle wasn’t hacked or hijacked, and it’s not being held hostage (as far as we know). Instead, it’s all part of a new advertising campaign for the social media site. The company has selected 26 users, taken one or two of their tweets offline, and posted them in subway stations in San Francisco and New York City. A total of 31 tweets will be featured in consecutive panels across six subway stations in N.Y.C. and S.F. from July 30 to August 9. Back when I was a kid, the only way to get your name in the subway was to write it yourself in Sharpie.

The featured tweeters are posting the news of their newfound Twitter fame on the site, and while the reactions are adorable (and people seem genuinely thrilled about their moment in the sun), perhaps it’s worth asking why users are providing free content to a company that just saw its quarterly revenue rise to $841 million.

no like what is my life what is going on what what what what what pic.twitter.com/LcbTsJOZOB — katelin (@chylerschafer) July 30, 2019