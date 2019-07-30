Drake is bringing LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted to Canada

Four years after its initial 2015 founding, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s digital media startup Uninterrupted is expanding beyond American borders for the first time. James and Carter have struck a partnership with Drake to launch Uninterrupted Canada, which will bring the company’s unique blend of culture, sports, and media to Canadian fans—and, importantly, business partners.

“Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts Uninterrupted on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we’re building,” said James, in a statement.

Uninterrupted Canada will be run by CEO Scott Moore, a veteran Canadian sports media exec, and chief creative officer Vinay Virmani, a film producer and actor. The new Canadian operation is already collaborating with Shopify Studios to develop content that will spotlight athletes and entrepreneurialism. The company has also signed an exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, who already hosts a cooking show called “How Hungry Are You?” on his own YouTube channel. Uninterrupted Canada is also producing a motivational series called “Height Doesn’t Measure Heart” with MLB All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman (no word on the status of that, since Stroman was traded south of the border this week from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets).

“Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans,” said Drake, in a statement. “I’m honored to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity.”

This may be the first official international expansion of its business, but Uninterrupted has been working to expand its content beyond the U.S. for a while. Last week, the company reported a new content partnership and development deal with Liverpool F.C., the English Premier League club that James has been a part owner of since 2011, that’ll include documentaries and series featuring the club and its players.

In the past few weeks, the company has also signed a content development deal with David Beckham’s newly launched Studio 99 content studio.

What makes the Uninterrupted Canada deal different is that it goes beyond just content, opening up opportunities for the company to build partnerships with Canadian companies and brands, expanding on its branded content efforts like the “Branching Out” podcast and series with Chase Bank.