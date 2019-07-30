Democratic debate live stream: How to watch on CNN free without cable

Ten hopeful Democrats will duke it out tonight in the third debate of the 2020 presidential primaries, and the first of two debates that will take place at Detroit’s Fox Theatre this week.

Tonight’s two notable frontrunners are senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who will continue to do all they can to energize the progressive wing of the party, while second-tier participants like Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke try to appeal more to the center. Meanwhile, Marianne Williamson will, you know, do her thing. You can check out the full debate lineup here.

The third Democratic debate is set to air on CNN tonight (July 30, 2019) at 8 p.m. ET

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to live-stream it on your computer, phone, or smart TV, I have good news: CNN will lift its paywalls tonight and allow viewers to watch the debates for free. That means you can stream it without a cable subscription on CNN.com, via CNN’s iOS or Android mobile apps, or through the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Alternatively, if you want to stream additional coverage beyond the debate, a number of streaming services offer CNN as part of a bundle. You’ll need to pay for these, but you can probably get a free one-week trial, and they’re easy to cancel. They include Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, or PlayStation Vue.

Enjoy the fireworks—unless you’ve had your fill of politics. Then by all means, go catch up on Dance Moms instead.