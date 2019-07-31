2 powerful ways to improve how you think

When it comes to startups, one person’s problem is another’s opportunity. Sometimes, all it takes is a shift in perspective to find an innovative solution to a daily frustration.

Back when I was working as an engineer at a media company, I found myself regularly coding online forms—a time-consuming and pretty monotonous task. I knew there had to be a better way. I could have easily resigned myself to a lifetime of tedious coding, but instead—I came up with the idea for an online form builder, JotForm.

Just like that, a problem became a new business opportunity. But you can’t get from A to B without altering how you think. When you make a conscious effort to do that, you’re more likely to foster innovation, lead teams effectively, and accommodate the perspective of your customers. Those are all crucial aspects of a company’s success.

So, you might wonder, how can you enhance the quality of your thinking?

To improve my thought process, I’ve found two strategies that can make a considerable impact: mental habit loops and mental models.

What is a mental habit loop?

If you ever stop to look around during your morning commute, you’ll quickly realize that as humans, we are creatures of habits. As soon as we step on the platform to wait for the next train—out comes the smartphone, and we start scanning emails, news, and our social media feeds.

Just as we form habits of action related to our environment, we also form habits of thinking. Our thought patterns in certain situations are called mental habit loops, and we form them based on our subjective experiences in life. Now, mental habit loops help us to move through life without analyzing every situation extensively, but it’s important to recognize when they lead to problematic thinking.