Despite Trump’s trade war, Huawei’s revenue soars

Huawei has announced its financial results for its April-June quarter, and things are looking a lot better for the company than you would expect. Despite the American-Chinese trade war and the Trump administration’s ban on American companies doing business with Huawei’s, the Chinese tech giant’s revenue soared last quarter. Huawei made 221.6 billion yuan ($32.2 billion)—a 23% increase over the previous quarter.

Revenue wasn’t the only thing flying for Huawei—the company sold 118 million smartphones in the first half of 2019—a 24% year-over-year increase. And despite the U.S. urging other countries not to use Huawei products in their 5G networks, Huawei announced that to date it has secured 50 commercial 5G contracts and shipped more than 150,000 5G base stations to markets around the world.

As for what the future holds for Huawei given the political and trade headwinds it faces, the company’s chairman, Liang Hua, said in a press release: