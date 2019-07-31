How to make professional connections at a social event

Picture this: You’re at a friend’s birthday party and chatting with a new acquaintance. As the conversation goes on, you discover they’re in a senior-level position at your dream company. You know it’s obnoxious to immediately start selling them on your qualifications and career history, but you also really, really want to connect with them professionally. What should you do?

We all know networking is essential to position ourselves for future career opportunities. But for a lot of us, it still feels weird to do, especially when you’re not at an explicitly networking-oriented event. You don’t want to be the jerk rattling off your 60-second elevator pitch to a perfect stranger. At the same time, you don’t want to miss an opportunity to connect with someone who could be helpful to your career.

The good news: Since networking is ideally about forming genuine relationships, a social gathering can be the perfect place to make those connections.

“When you meet someone at a nonnetworking event, it’s likely that they’ll be more relaxed, so it can actually be better than networking in a formal setting,” says career consultant and professional branding strategist Latesha Byrd. “Take advantage of that and really get to know the person you’re speaking with, and not just about their work.”

Play your cards right with these tips to network at a nonnetworking event—without putting a damper on what’s supposed to be a fun social experience for others.

Listen more than you talk

Your first step in nonnetworking is to actually pay attention to what the other person is talking about. Instead of reciting your most impressive résumé bullet points in your head, stay in the moment and ask questions about them.

Most people end up talking about their work at social gatherings anyway, so allow the conversation to naturally segue into career territory. Even then, target your questions toward the individual rather than their industry or company. Ask about how they got into the field, what they like and dislike about it, and if there are any current trends they’re keeping an eye on.