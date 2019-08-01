The simple 3-step process for combating workplace stress

Between constant pings from coworkers and notifications from social media apps, our always-on culture has taken a toll on both mental wellness and workplace productivity. A study conducted at Harvard Business School found workplace stress is a significant contributor to national health costs—an estimated of $125 to $190 billion a year in.

Recently, the World Health Organization designated “burnout” as an occupational phenomenon, but researchers are still scratching their heads over how to solve it. After all, managing burnout is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Technology has undoubtedly played a significant part in shaping our 24/7 work culture, but tackling stress requires more than just unplugging and disconnecting from the digital world. Here are some practices that can help.

1. Set boundaries that make sense with your lifestyle and priorities

Some wellness influencers have adopted digital cleanses or quiet hours to disconnect from devices completely. I’d argue that it’s not practical to turn back the clock and go back to the old days. I’ve found that going cold turkey and promising yourself to be unplugged during a set timeframe only causes more stress and anxiety—because you’re stressing out about what you’re missing. If you want to check your phone or inbox, go ahead and get it out of the way. After that, you can be realistic about what’s on your plate, and prioritize other deliverables for a different time.

Of course, I’m not advocating for being glued to your phone at all moments of the day. I am, however, suggesting that you intentionally carve out the moments that are important to you in a way that allows flexibility and suits your lifestyle. For example, I love going to see live music. While there’s no shortage of people recording the artist and posting nonstop on their social channels, I typically take one photo to memorialize the event and then put my phone down to enjoy the performance.

I also encourage individuals to establish guidelines within their workplace and set expectations with teams on when to be online and available. I get that some companies might have an unwritten rule around availability and responsiveness. However, you might be putting that expectation on yourself when you don’t need to.

2. Disable notifications

Anxiety and burnout come from being at the mercy of our devices instead of being in control of them. In the U.S., smartphone users receive an average of 45.9 push notifications per day. That’s nearly 50 interruptions when we’re at work or with family. This leads to technology fatigue, a sense of urgency, and stress you frankly don’t need. It’s critical to remember that someone or something will always want your attention. But the truth is, you’re likely not missing anything that can’t wait.

Most of the notifications we receive are just noise, but by default, they interrupt us regardless of their priority level. If you’re worried about missing notifications from important people in your life, you can always turn on notifications for those select groups or individuals via settings and disable the rest.