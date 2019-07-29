Beyond Meat stock plummets despite impressive revenue growth of 287%

Beyond Meat’s shares took a 14% plunge ahead of its second-quarter earnings call even though the price per share has risen to around $205 from $25 since the company’s IPO.

It’s interesting because the company is growing in all sections of its plant-based products, according to the earnings call held this afternoon.

The company reported net revenue of $67.3 million, which represents a 287% increase year-over-year. But its loss per share of 24 cents was worse than expected. Analysts were projecting a loss per share of only 8 cents, according to a consensus estimate cited by CNBC.

Beyond Meat’s filing shows the company has $277 million in cash and $30.5 million in debt. Net loss was $9.4 million compared to $7 million last year, which was partly due to noncash expenses associated with common stock in conjunction with the IPO.

Beyond Meat’s CEO, Ethan Brown, suggested that the increase in gross profit and gross margin was driven by sales of Beyond Burgers as well as expansion into retail (new customers as well as greater demand from existing customers). A greater proportion of gross revenues from the company’s fresh platform also contributed to the improvement in gross margin.

Brown said that the company is focused on three key growth pillars: innovation, expansion, and sales velocity. Brown said that Beyond Meat’s “rapid and relentless” innovation program is creating new iterations of beef, pork, and poultry. The newest version of Beyond Burger is enjoying an “overwhelmingly positive response,” he said.

The expansion into both retail and food-service locations is also increasing revenue. Brown said that there are now 53,000 points of sale worldwide and cited Dunkin’s latest offering, the Beyond Breakfast sausage patty, as an example.