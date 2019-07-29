Bill Nye breaks down the science of Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” has long been known for his enthusiastic embrace and explanations of science, making even the most seemingly mundane concept sound amazing. Now Nye has taken his talents to Starbucks, breaking down the science behind the company’s Nitro Cold Brew.

Turns out the reason it looks like a Guinness and tastes like velvet isn’t magic but, of course, SCIENCE (like everything else in the universe). The four-minute video breaks down how and why the tiny nitrogen bubbles affect the coffee the way they do. He also says “whoa” a lot.

This isn’t the first time Nye has been enlisted for commercial purposes. Back in 1997 he appeared in an ad for the Smithsonian, and 20 years after that, it was a Super Bowl spot for Persil detergent.

Nye’s caffeinated science class is part of a larger “Whoa, Nitro” campaign, created by Starbucks’ in-house creative studio.

Honestly, it’s just a relief Nye didn’t end up singing Don Ho’s “Tiny Bubbles.”