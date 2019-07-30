I made this important investment to save my brand from cheap knockoffs

While I did consider the idea of filing a trademark in the early days of my business, I spoke with a legal counsel who advised that as long as I was using my name and logo in an official way such as on my company website, it was considered somewhat of a poor man’s trademark filing. That is, until I had the capital to properly invest in a trademark.

I would say this was good advice at that stage. A lot of things can change in the early days of running your business. You could decide to change your brand name (I toyed with this idea a few times), you could change your logo (which I did a couple of times), or you could go out of business (dodged this bullet so far).

If any of these (very common) things happen, there are four figures you just flushed down the drain.

As you start to gain traction in your business and realize this crazy idea of yours just might work, you may decide to file a trademark. This would be when your brand and logo have the possibility of becoming hot commodities, so that no other company can put them on their products and claim to be selling your goods. This knockoff practice confuses customers when it comes to design, distribution, quality, and perhaps most importantly, robbing your company of revenue that is rightfully yours.

Knockoff markets in places like Canal Street in New York City have been made famous for people going into back rooms to buy illegal “designer” handbags. The reason it’s illegal is that the company that owns the trademark on the name, logo, and icons of those goods did not make and distribute them. Someone else is producing, distributing, and selling them in a fraudulent manner—and stealing money from the company in the process—while potentially damaging its reputation.

Another thing that could happen when you have a hot brand name or logo is that trademark pirates in other countries will file your company’s trademark in their country before international expansion is even a possibility for you. These pirates make it so you have to buy the trademark back from them if you want to do business in that country, at a cost of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars. They also do this with international domain names for websites.