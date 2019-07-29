Lil Nas X fires Jack Dorsey and demands an edit button for Twitter

Lil Nas X stopped by Twitter HQ to relieve Jack Dorsey of his duties and ask for the one thing the internet has demanded of Twitter: an edit button .

Twitter Music posted a skit featuring the record-breaking rapper taking over Twitter for the day. After receiving mediation tips from Dorsey, Lil Nas X basically spends the rest of the video firing people and serving paninis (his follow-up single to “Old Town Road” is called “Panini,” ICYMI). It’s a pretty cringeworthy clip, but it did manage to raise one good point: Where is the edit button, Twitter?

The internet has long cried out for Twitter to include an edit button. But every redesign and feature update has had everything but that. Certainly, there’s the question of misinformation spreading if someone drastically changes a tweet that already went out. But there has to be some kind of compromise. Dorsey did mention back in February that they were considering something along the lines of being able to clarify a tweet.

“Kind of like a quote retweet, a retweet with comment . . . to add some context and some color on what they might have tweeted or what they might have meant,” the Independent reported Dorsey saying.

Watch the clip below: