Instead of flying to a climate summit, Greta Thunberg is sailing across the Atlantic

The Malizia II, the boat that will transport Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic. [Photo: Lloyd Images/Getty Images]
By Adele Peters1 minute Read

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who started a solo climate strike a year ago as a ninth grader—standing in front of Swedish parliament during school hours to call for the government to do more to reduce emissions—eventually inspired more than a million other students to join protests. This fall, she plans to put school on hold again to attend key climate summits, and instead of flying, she’ll be sailing across the Atlantic.

Thunberg has been traveling around Europe by train, helping spark another trend in Sweden, “flygskam,” or “flight shame.” Coming to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City, followed by another summit in Santiago, Chile, posed a bigger challenge. She didn’t want to take a cruise ship, since they also have high emissions (though the first partially electric cruise ship set sail earlier this month). A regular sailboat also would be risky, since the UN summit is happening in August, when hurricane season begins. She eventually got a space on a yacht built for an around-the-world race, which is equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines that generate extra power.

