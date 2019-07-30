These are 4 mistakes that you’re making when you give people bad news

When someone says to you, “I have some good news and bad news,” what goes through your head? Do you want them to try and sugarcoat it, or do you want them to get straight to the point? Often, it can feel like you’re watching someone blow up a balloon. That person is adding more and more hot air, and you’re just waiting for the balloon to pop.

That’s just one mistake people make when they have to deliver bad news. Here are some other common ones I see (and what you should do instead):

Mistake 1: Making an inappropriate joke

If you think humor is the best way to reduce the tension, you’re wrong. Most likely, your audience is not ready to laugh. You’ll probably be greeted with crickets at best, followed by growing silence. Now that’s going to cause you more tension.

Rather than leading with a joke, you’re better of just trying to breathe. I’m not talking about taking a big breath but a sip of air. Exhale and mentally count 1, 2, 3, 4—then begin. Taking that second to exhale gently will help you get in sync with your body and with your mind.

Mistake 2: Speaking in long-winded sentences

Delivering bad news is stressful. As a result, you may end up falling into a pattern of sentences with lots of clauses and short on pauses. Though everything you’re saying may be relevant and essential, the endless barrage of words is mind-numbing.

Rather than succumb to a long-winded ramble, try speaking in short sentences that are personal and conversational. So instead of saying, “After looking up all the alterations and evaluating the situation and analyzing the trends and gathering feedback from all the stakeholders,” say:

We looked at all the alterations.

We evaluated the situation.

We analyzed the trends.

We gathered feedback from all the stakeholders.