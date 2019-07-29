It’s not Nike or Adidas, but this cool sportswear is making life in refugee camps better

Soccer shirts are no longer just for playing the game. It only takes a quick look at how Nike and Adidas celebrated their Women’s World Cup shirts ( not to mention the record-breaking sales ), or how global teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and many more roll out their new kits every season, to see that it resembles a streetwear fashion show as much as sports news. For those unfamiliar, we are in peak kit launch season right now, ahead of all the major European leagues kicking off the new season over the next month.

But one of the coolest kits out of Europe doesn’t belong to a major professional club at all. Amsterdam-based Klabu Foundation has been hyping its home and away kits for the Kalobeyei Spirit with an entirely different goal in mind.

There are nearly 30 million refugees in the world, and more than half of them are under the age of 18. One of the largest refugee settlement camps in the world is the Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement in northwestern Kenya, with population of 186,692. After Dutch lawyer Jan van Hövell spent some time volunteering there, he started Klabu (which means “club” in Swahili) to use sports and games to make a difference in the lives of young refugees.

The club, which officially launched in May, works like a sports library run by the local community, with club managers (men and women from the refugee and local community) renting out sports and games equipment to refugee and local youth for affordable rates. Van Hövell says the library system ensures sports equipment is looked after and returned, and the income generated from the club is used to organize sports tournaments and to cover cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.

To help raise money for the foundation, van Hövell worked with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam’s creative accelerator The Kennedys to develop a campaign and worked with former Nike designer Kelvin Govey to design a pair of stylish kits that are sold on the Klabu site and in its pop-up shop in Amsterdam. Van Hövell says the key was to make something just as cool as any of the new pro-team kits.

“Cool is the key word!” says van Hövell. “Instead of begging for donations, in return for support, we wanted to offer something people actually want and need. And so we came up with the idea of sportswear. But simple sportswear is not enough to make it desirable. It has to have swag. Combining sports with apparel makes our mission tangible. And apparel that’s premium, well-designed, and simply cool is the best vehicle for our message. We’re convinced that combining a nonprofit cause with sports and fashion is a fantastic way to create impact.”