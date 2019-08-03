Productivity Confidential: Wellness at Work (podcast)

When Nicole Wolfe, director of partnerships at ClassPass, first started her career, wellness was defined by numbers. There were weight loss goals, daily step counts, weekly activity goals. But wellness has undergone a sea change in the last decade, with both people and firms understanding that health goes way beyond counting calories and building up a sweat. On this episode of Productivity Confidential, we talk with Wolfe about the transforming wellness landscape, and how companies are beginning to understand that healthy, happy teams are productive teams.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PODCAST:

TED BROWN: You’ve seen a lot of different wellness initiatives and programs. What does the landscape of that look like right now? What does wellness look like right now, in the corporate sense?

NICOLE WOLFE: Yeah, that’s a great question. I think when I started, it was a lot about ROI, and ‘how are we going to save healthcare cost?’ And so, a lot of it was physical activity and smoking cessation. Those were the two focus areas.

And I’ve seen it shift much more into this wellbeing space, so Gallup did a big survey. It’s the five elements of wellbeing that they’ve come out with, which has become the cornerstone of a lot of these wellness programs. So that’s emotional wellbeing, financial wellbeing, are you connected back to your community and your workplace? Are you socially connected? Physical is obviously one of those as well.

But it’s really thinking about the whole person, because you can’t walk into the office every day and just compartmentalize certain things, even though a lot of us try to do that. I think a lot of companies are recognizing that you do bring your whole self to work, and you can’t ignore that piece.

BROWN: So Nicole, how has technology played a role in changing corporate wellness? How has it shifted how we think about corporate wellness?