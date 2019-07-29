A teenager just made $3 million by playing Fortnight

Next time your parents tell you to stop playing videos, ask them if they’d prefer you be broke your entire life. That’s the lesson to be taken from this weekend’s Fortnite World Cup where 16-year-old U.S. teenager Kyle Giersdorf, who uses the @bugha handle on Twitter, won the final and walked away with $3 million in cold, hard, real-world cash, reports the BBC .

Today was indeed the day… ???? — SEN Bugha ✈️ NY (@bugha) July 28, 2019

Fortnight is the battle royal game that health experts have accused as being as addictive as heroin. Needless to say, Fortnite is the most popular video game in the world, with 250 million registered players. The game is so popular because of its free-to-play model, with the developers making their cash via V-Bucks, the in-game microtransaction currency that people can use to upgrade their characters and unlock features. In 2018, Epic Games, Fortnite’s developers, made more than $2.4 billion from these microtransactions alone.

As for Giersdorf, after winning the $3 million, he told the BBC that, like a responsible person, he plans to save most of the money. “All I want is a new desk and maybe a desk for my trophy,” he said.