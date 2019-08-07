You should think more about how you onboard your newest hires

Most hiring managers want new recruits to be comfortable in their role, to be productive and motivated, and to feel confident that they’ve made the right choice in accepting this job. Why, then, do so many employers still use outdated, ineffective onboarding practices that turn already-nervous new hires into balls of anxiety on their first day?

The importance of efficient, effective onboarding can’t be overestimated. Sixty-nine percent of employees are more likely to stay with a company for three years if they had a positive onboarding experience. If you want to keep that eager new employee happy and productive, know the onboarding practices new hires dread—and do your best to avoid them.

Introducing your new hire with undue fuss or fanfare

No matter how experienced your new hire is, they likely don’t want to be the center of attention of a group of strangers on day one. Starting a new job is stressful, and being immediately thrust into a round of clapping employees magnifies that stress exponentially.

What to do instead: Opt for “pre-boarding.” To minimize first-day jitters (and the chance of a new hire getting cold feet after accepting your offer), send a welcome email within a couple days and perhaps have one or two key staffers send a similar email. You may also want to send along the employee handbook and a brief outline of the first week’s schedule. That way, new employees can start with confidence and a warm, but low-key, welcome.

Prescheduling lunch with the CEO or president

It’s hard enough being brand-new, but now your new hire is going to have to worry about eating in front of her boss and all the potential tensions that go along with it. (Should I order an entrée or just an appetizer? What if I get spinach in my teeth?) Unless your new employee is a C-suite executive or another senior staffer, lunch with the big boss during the onboarding process is unnecessary.

What to do instead: Ideally, a candidate’s immediate supervisor would be involved in the interview process and have had a chance to meet the employee in person before the first day. Whether or not that happened, lunch with the person to whom the new hire will be reporting can be a nice touch. Depending on the size and culture of the company, a brief intro meeting or phone call could be arranged with one or two key senior staffers.

Springing the new hire on your staff with no advance notice

Surprises in the workplace—unless they’re accompanied by balloons and cake—can fray even the steeliest nerves. So don’t hide the fact that you’ve hired a new employee and, in turn, create concern in your current employees.