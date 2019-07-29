Want fulfilled and engaged employees? Do these 8 things

As a leader, you probably know how important it is to be fulfilled outside of work. When your employees are happy , productivity improves, and everyone is better off.

While personal happiness is one’s own responsibility, as a leader, your actions and behavior create the conditions for work-life satisfaction within your team. But you might not realize that it can have a broader (and significant impact) on your company as a whole.

Leaders often don’t realize the impact they have. No matter your level in the hierarchy, you can have a positive influence in your company. Here’s how:

1. Challenge the system

Real leadership means always creating change and constructively shaking up the system. Avoid taking your company’s policies and practices at face value and look for ways things can be improved. Challenge the system and suggest new ways of doing things—whether it’s a new policy that allows for taking pets to work, or an updated practice enabling people to spend a portion of their time on projects that they choose. It doesn’t mean going on a crusade against current policies, but it is about looking at how you can make things better for everyone (and the company as a whole.)

2. Make a case for prioritizing work-life fulfillment

When you’re talking with others in your company, you need to make a case for prioritizing work-life fulfillment. Research has demonstrated that when employees have a greater sense of satisfaction with their work and their personal life, they tend to contribute more discretionary effort to their work, and the company benefits from this energy. Giving people greater flexibility also tends to result in positive effects on attraction, retention, and engagement. These are things that every company cares about.

3. Suggest new policies, practices, and places

You need to advocate for family-friendly policies and practices with HR and senior leaders. Make suggestions for greater flexibility and a culture that allows people to bring their whole selves to work—their talents, skills, and unique contributions. Also, remember the power of being a place that allows employees to do their best work. Companies need to think about this if they want to attract the best talent.

4. Be willing to be the guinea pig

If you’re suggesting a new policy or family-friendly practice, offer your team as a pilot site. Give things a try—whether it’s flexible working hours or locations, or freedom of choice for employees to spend time on a project they select. If you can prove new models within your own team, you’ll create momentum for the rest of the organization to implement new ways of working based on your team’s success.