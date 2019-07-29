Elon Musk wants to make it easier to watch ‘Stranger Things’ in your Tesla

Soon you’ll be able to catch up on BoJack Horseman and have Jeffree Star show you the best Dollar Tree makeup while sitting in your Tesla. And we’re not just talking about watching on your phone: Netflix and YouTube streaming are both coming to Tesla vehicles “soon,” according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk on Saturday.

Since distracted driving is a real risk, the feature will only work while the car is stopped—for now. But perhaps when the whole self-driving-car thing becomes a reality, you’ll be able to watch Stranger Things while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Turning your car into a roving movie theater isn’t completely out of left field. As Mashable reports, Musk has been plotting this move for a while, announcing the forthcoming feature at the annual video games industry trade show, E3, back in June. Musk later clarified his “soon” tweet to mean “not more than a few months.” He also claims that watching Tuca and Bertie (Musk totally watches that, right?) in your Tesla “has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio.”

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — e^???????? (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

While Musk didn’t share a specific date for turning your Tesla into the best place to kill time, he noted that in addition to Netflix and YouTube, the upcoming V10 system will also bring improvements to Autopilot and Smart Summon, and a text-messaging feature. He also tweeted that when those pesky regulators finally allow “full self-driving,” Tesla owners will be able to watch Netflix while driving to the movie theater. Now that YouTube and Netflix are coming to Tesla, how long until they are hooked up directly up to your brain through Neuralink?