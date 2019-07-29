Pressure grows on pro-LGBTQ companies to stop funding anti-LGBTQ politicians

Imagine you’re a Microsoft employee who has chosen to give some of your salary to MSPAC, the company’s voluntary, opt-in fund that makes political donations designed to support legislation that helps advance the company’s business interests. How would you feel if you found that your donations were going to politicians who have advanced policies and legislation that contradict Microsoft’s official positions on immigration, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and other issues—positions that might have been what drew you to work at Microsoft in the first place?

Last week, facing pressure to reconcile the values Microsoft espouses to its employees and to the outside world and the politicians it was funding, the company temporarily suspended MSPAC. It announced a restructuring that includes creating new “employee advisory councils” to help steer donations when they resume in the fall.

While much of the pressure to end MSPAC was employee-led, some also came from a new campaign called Zero for Zeros, which began calling out—but also reaching out to—dozens of companies that have stellar reputations for internal LGBTQ polices, but also use their PACs to donate to a list of 19 U.S. Senators and 10 House members that the campaign deems “the worst of the worst” on LGBTQ issues (based on getting a zero rating from the Human Rights Campaign). And now the campaign has added 22 new companies to its list of corporate LGBTQ hypocrites, for a total of 49 firms.

“These are folks that aren’t just zeros,” says the campaign manager Lane Hudson. “They go beyond that, and they actively work against the LGBT community.” That assessment is based on support for a list of legislation—like a proposed amendment declaring marriage is between a man and a woman—and legal cases, like the Colorado cake maker who refused service to a same-sex wedding couple.

“Microsoft was the first company we talked to,” says Hudson. “The discussions that we had with them had an impact, and it’s an impact that will last throughout their process of evaluating how they’re going to run their PAC.” (Microsoft would confirm to Fast Company only that it “had conversations with the group.”)

What qualifies as “worst”?

Hudson says that the selection process for the “worst” politicians started by looking at those who have gotten at least two consecutive zero ratings on the Congressional Scorecard put out by the pro-LGBTQ Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Zero for Zeros then checked the list against political contributions by companies that earned a 100 score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

“HRC has been incredibly effective at helping to lead corporate America to a place of equality using the corporate equality index,” says Hudson, who clarifies that his campaign has no affiliation with HRC. (Zero for Zero is bankrolled by an anonymous group of “folks who fund a lot of other things within the movement,” he says.)