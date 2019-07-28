How to watch Shark Week 2019 live without cable

Christmas is great and all, but for shark fans, late July is the most wonderful time of the year. That’s because it’s time once again for the Discovery channel’s annual Shark Week event, a weeklong block of programming dedicated to that most fascinating variety of sea creature.
Last year at this time, I confessed to not really knowing what Shark Week was, and I’m not going to pretend I’ve embraced fin fandom since then. But I can tell you from all the Shark Week-related pitches I receive—and, really, just the sheer amount of shark-centric commentary on the internet—that Shark Week is truly “event TV” for a lot of folks.
Discovery’s event begins tonight (Sunday, July 28) at 8 p.m. and continues through Sunday, August 4, comprising more than 20 hours of shark programming. (You can find the full schedule here.)
For cord-cutters who want to stream Shark Week 2019 live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs, your best bet is to sign up for a streaming service that offers Discovery content. I’ve rounded up some of the best options below. Have fun swimming with the sharks!
- Hulu With Live TV: Hulu’s cable-like service is one of the most popular out there and includes Discovery content. Find it here.
- YouTube TV: A Google spokesperson told me that viewers who watch Shark Week with YouTube’s live-TV service can expect a special Easter egg, though she didn’t want to spoil the surprise by revealing what it is. You’ll just have to sign up and find out for yourself. Find it here.
- PlayStation Vue: Sony’s streaming service offers Discovery as part of its core package. It’s also running a five-day free trial. Find it here.
- Philo: The folks at Cord Cutting Report recommend this low-cost service, calling it the cheapest option for watching Shark Week. They also have a helpful extensive guide to live-streaming the content this year. Find it here.
- Discovery Go: If you don’t feel like signing up for a streaming service, Discovery is offering some Shark Week content for free online. You’ll need a pay-TV login to access the full service, however. Find it here.