How to watch Shark Week 2019 live without cable

Christmas is great and all, but for shark fans, late July is the most wonderful time of the year. That’s because it’s time once again for the Discovery channel’s annual Shark Week event, a weeklong block of programming dedicated to that most fascinating variety of sea creature.

Last year at this time, I confessed to not really knowing what Shark Week was, and I’m not going to pretend I’ve embraced fin fandom since then. But I can tell you from all the Shark Week-related pitches I receive—and, really, just the sheer amount of shark-centric commentary on the internet—that Shark Week is truly “event TV” for a lot of folks.

Discovery’s event begins tonight (Sunday, July 28) at 8 p.m. and continues through Sunday, August 4, comprising more than 20 hours of shark programming. (You can find the full schedule here.)

For cord-cutters who want to stream Shark Week 2019 live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs, your best bet is to sign up for a streaming service that offers Discovery content. I’ve rounded up some of the best options below. Have fun swimming with the sharks!