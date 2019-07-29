There’s a simple way to ditch air-conditioning when it’s scorching hot. But we’re ignoring it

The warmer it gets, the more people crank up the air-conditioning. In fact, AC is booming in nations across the world: It’s predicted that around two-thirds of the world’s households could have an air conditioner by 2050, and the demand for energy to cool buildings will triple.

But unless the energy comes from renewable sources, all that added demand will generate more greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to global warming—and, of course, to hotter summers. It’s a vicious cycle—but buildings can be designed to keep the heat out, without contributing to climate change.

Windows and shading

Opening windows is a common way people try to cool buildings—but air inside will be just as hot as outside. In fact, the simplest way to keep the heat out is with good insulation and well-positioned windows. Since the sun is high in summer, external horizontal shading such as overhangs and louvers are really effective.

East and west facing windows are more difficult to shade. Blinds and curtains are not great as they block the view and daylight, and if they are positioned inside the window, the heat actually enters the building. For this reason, external shutters—like those often seen on old buildings in France and Italy—are preferable.

Paints and glazes

It’s now common for roofs to be painted with special pigments that are designed to reflect solar radiation—not just in the visible range of light but also the infrared spectrum. These can reduce surface temperatures by more than 10°C, compared to conventional paint. High performance solar glazing on windows also help, with coatings that are “spectrally selective,” which means they keep the sun’s heat outside but let daylight in.

There’s also photochromic glazing, that changes transparency depending on the intensity of the light (like some sunglasses) and thermochromic glazing, that becomes darker when it is hot, which can also help. Even thermochromic paints, which absorb light and heat when it’s cold and reflect it when it’s hot, are being developed.

Building materials

Buildings which are made of stone, bricks, or concrete, or embedded into the ground, can feel cooler thanks to the high “thermal mass” of these materials—that is, their ability to absorb and release heat slowly, thereby smoothing temperatures over time, making daytime cooler and nighttime warmer. If you have ever visited a stone church in the middle of the Italian summer, you will probably have felt this cooling effect in action.